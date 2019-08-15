FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 3D Remodeling & Construction, 111 Lindbergh Ave, Suite D, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s):
3D Remodeling & Construction, 111 Lindbergh Ave, Suite D, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 18, 2019. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: James Alexander, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 1, 2019. Expires August 1 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4607 Published Aug 15, 22, 29, September 5, 2019.