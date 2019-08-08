FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: DaBomb Guitars, 5410 Carnegie Loop, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Dwayne Thaele, 5410 Carnegie Loop, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Dwayne Thaele, Founder. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 2, 2019. Expires July 2, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4590. Published July 25, Aug 1, 8, 15, 2019.