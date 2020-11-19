FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Dar Luz Music, 6873 Brighton Drive, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Davis Zamboanga, 6873 Brighton Drive, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: October 23, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Davis Zamboanga, Sole Proprietor. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 30, 2020. Expires October 30, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4796. Published November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 2020.