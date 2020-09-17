FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Del Valle Wines, 83 Vallecitas Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Del Valle Wines, LLC, 4948 Tesla Rd, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Roberto Molinaro, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 28, 2020. Expires August 28, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4767. Published September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2020