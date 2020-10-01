FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Dirt Tech, 17011 Midway Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Karin Rivard, 17011 Midway Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 2, 2001. Signature of Registrant/s/: Karin Rivard, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 15, 2020. Expires September 15, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4774. Published October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020.