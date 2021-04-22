FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Dooley Notary, 48 Glacier Place, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sandra Mary Dooley, 48 Glacier Place, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Sandra Mary Dooley, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 24, 2021. Expires March 24, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4852. Published April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 2021.