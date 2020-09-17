FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Drive Me Simply, 1877 Warsaw Ave, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Carmen Ceremuga, 1877 Warsaw Ave, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: August 10, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Carmen Ceremuga, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 27, 2020. Expires August 27, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4766. Published September 10, 17, 24, October 1, 2020.