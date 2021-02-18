FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Dublin Kia, 4300 John Monego CT, Dublin CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): California Automotive Retailing Group, Inc., 4200 John Monego CT, Dublin CA 94568. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Inder Dosanjh, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 10, 2021. Expires February 10, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4820. Published February 18, 25, March 4, 11, 2021.