FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Eagle Electric, 3942 Valley Avenue, Suite J, Pleasanton, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Terry C. Morris Enterprise, Inc., 3942 Valley Avenue, Suite J, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1990. Signature of Registrant/s/: Tracy Brumm, Chief Executive Officer. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 4, 2020. Expires August 4, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4753. Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2020