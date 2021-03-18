FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: EgoRhymes Publishing, 1201 San Luis Obispo Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): James Leonard Goings, 2142 Sunleaf Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: James Leonard Goings, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 26, 2021. Expires February 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4832. Published March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 2021.