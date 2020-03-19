FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Element Duct Services, 16228 Rancho Viejo CT., Tracy, CA 95304, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Steven Azevedo, 16228 Rancho Viejo CT., Tracy, CA 95304. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Steven Acevedo, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 26, 2020. Expires February 26, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4717. Published March 5, 12, 19, 26 2020.