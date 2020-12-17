FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Elenita’s Coffee, 7054 Dublin Meadows ST. APT C, Dublin CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Enrique Rojas, 7054 Dublin Meadows ST. APT C, Dublin CA 94568. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Enrique Rojas, Founder/ CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on December 3, 2020. Expires December 3, 2025. The Independent Legal No. 4804 Published December 17, 24, 31, January 7, 2020.