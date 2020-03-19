FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Elven Stitch, 2362 Tuscany Circle, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Rachel K. Flory, 2362 Tuscany Circle, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Rachel K. Flory, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 3, 2020. Expires February 3, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4710. Published February 27, March 5, 12, 19, 2020.