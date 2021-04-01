FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: ErgoBetter Consulting, 2741 Dwight Way, Apt L, Berkeley, CA 94704, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Benita Kim, 1003 Feather Circle, Clayton, CA 94517. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Benita Kim, Ergonomic Consultant/Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 17, 2021. Expires March 17, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4836. Published April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2021.