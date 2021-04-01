FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Excel Media, 33324 Jamie Circle, Fremont, CA 94555, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Hemant Kumar Sharma, 33324 Jamie Circle, Fremont, CA 94555. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Hemant Kuman Sharma, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 17, 2021. Expires March 17, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4838. Published April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2021.