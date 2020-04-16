FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Exit Maximizer, 3034 Danielle Lane, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Camroklara, Inc, 3034 Danielle Lane, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Rocco Musumeche, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 12, 2020. Expires March 20, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4735. Published April 2, 9, 16, 23, 2020.