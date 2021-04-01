FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Eyebrow Stylist, 2774 Livermore Outlets Dr., Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Ravneet Kaur Handa, 1981 Carogold Ln, Manteca, CA 95337. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Ravneet Kaur Handa, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 16, 2021. Expires March 16, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4837. Published April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2021.