FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. EZ 4 U Computers, 2. EZ 4 U Technology, 4706 Bel Roma Rd., Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Teresa Donat, 4706 Bel Roma Rd. Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: September 1, 1983. Signature of Registrant/s/: Teresa Donat, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 20, 2020. Expires February 20, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4715. Published March 5, 12, 19, 26 2020.