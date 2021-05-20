FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Fancy Schmancy, 525 63rd ST, Oakland, CA 94609, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Tabitha Brown, 525 63rd ST, Oakland, CA 94609. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 03/01/21. Signature of Registrant/s/: Tabitha Brown, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 13, 2021. Expires April 13, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4856. Published April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2021.