FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: First Class Recording Service, 3196 Constitution Dr. Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): First Class Signing Service, 3196 Constitution Dr. Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 6/1/21. Signature of Registrant/s/: Eric Hill, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on June 8, 2021. Expires June 8, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4894. Published June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2021.