STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINES NAME
ORIGINAL FILE NO. 505220
The person(s) listed below have abandoned the use of the following fictitious busines name(s). Fit For Life, 8647 Galindo Dr. Dublin, CA 94568. Registered Owner(s):
Jeffery King, 8647 Galindo Dr. Dublin, CA 94568. The fictitious business name statement was filed on 5/20/15 in the County of Alameda. This business wasconducted by an individual. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Jeffery King, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 30, 2019.
The Independent Legal No. 4603. Published August 8, 15, 22, 29, 2019.