FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Freedom Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, 4343 Fitzwilliam St, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Nicole D’Acquisto, 14343 Fitzwilliam St, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 30, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Nicole D’Acquiston, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 13, 2020. Expires August 13, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4763. Published September 3, 10, 17, 24,2020.