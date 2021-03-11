FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Fremont Buick GMC Cadillac, 5939 Automall Parkway, CA 94538, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Fremont Automotive Retailing Group, Inc., 1330 Concord Ave, Concord, CA 94520 This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1/1/2012. Signature of Registrant/s/: Inder Dosanjh, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 2, 2021. Expires March 2, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4830. Published March 11, 18, 25, April 1, 2021.