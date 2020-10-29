FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Gem’s Mobile Notary, 1392 Fairbrook CT, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Gemma Houser, 1392 Fairbrook CT, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Gemma Houser, by the Individual. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 13, 2020. Expires October 13, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4785. Published October 29, November 5, 12, 19, 2020.