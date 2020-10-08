FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Glam Lux Lab, 152 Sonia Way, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Ansherina Mae Y. Legaspi, 152 Sonia Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Ansherina Mae Y. Legaspi, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 11, 2020. Expires September 11, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4778. Published October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020.