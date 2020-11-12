FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Global Eyecare Optometry, 4299 Rosewood Drive, Unit 105, Pleasanton, CA 94588, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Dr. Helen Cheng Optometrist, Inc., 4299 Rosewood Drive, Unit 105 Pleasanton, CA 94588. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: August 27, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Dr. Helen Cheng Optometrist, Inc., Helen Cheng, CEO/President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 19, 2020. Expires October 19, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4791. Published November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 2020.