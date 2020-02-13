FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Gloria & Bibianos Transport, 5107 Norma Way Apt#61, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Lizbeth Bibiano Arciniega, 5107 Norma Way Apt#61, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: LIzbeth Bibiano Arciniega, CEO. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 4, 2020. Expires February 4, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4707. Published February 13, 20, 27, March 5, 2020.