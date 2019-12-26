FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Good Morning Maxwell, 2220 Second, Suite I, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Joanne Tan, 573 Bernal Avenue, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Joanne Tan, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on December 3, 2019. Expires December 3, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4669. Published December 12, 19, 26, January 2, 2020.