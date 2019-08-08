FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 560867
The following person(s) doing business as: Grafco Mini Mart, 1309 Portola Ave, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Ana Molina Martinez, 1127 W Sonora St, Stockton, CA 95203. This business is conducted by an individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Ana Moria Martinez, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on Jul 3, 2019. Expires July 3 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4598 Published Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019.