FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 560867

The following person(s) doing business as: Grafco Mini Mart, 1309 Portola Ave, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by

the following owner(s):

Ana Molina Martinez, 1127 W Sonora St, Stockton, CA 95203. This business is conducted by an individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:

/s/: Ana Moria Martinez, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on Jul 3, 2019. Expires July 3 2024.

The Independent Legal No. 4598 Published Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 2019.