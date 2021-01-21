FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: H&S Food Service LLC DBA Discount Liquors, 212 S L Street, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): H&S Food Service LLC, 1610 2nd Street, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 11/1/2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Harminder Pal Singh Uppal, CEO/President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on December 29, 2020. Expires December 29, 2025. The Independent Legal No. 4812. Published January 21, 28, February 4, 11, 2020.