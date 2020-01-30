FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Hela Crafty, 854 S I Street, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Helena Bireley, 854 S I Street, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Indvidual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Helena Bireley, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 21, 2020. Expires January 21, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4692 Published January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020