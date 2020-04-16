FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Home Star Properties, 1430 2nd Street, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Kate Chen-Eldridge, 1503 Helsinki Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: February 1, 2002. Signature of Registrant/s/: Kate Chen-Eldridge, Broker. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 19, 2020. Expires March 19, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4737. Published April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2020.