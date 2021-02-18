FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Honey Blooms Co., 1668 Spruce St. Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Kelsey Jordana Szenderski, 1668 Spruce St. Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Kelsey Jordana Szedenrski, Owner & Creator. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 29, 2021. Expires January 29, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4821. Published February 18, 25, March 4, 11, 2021.