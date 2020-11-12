FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: ImageSetter, 1920 Mars Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Computer Technology Specialists Inc. 1920 Mars Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1984. Signature of Registrant/s/: Erin Soto, Corp. Secretary. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on October 19, 2020. Expires October 19, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4793. Published November 12, 19, 26, December 3, 2020.