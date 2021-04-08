FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: JD Land Development, 1419 Aster Lane, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Miguel Jarvis, 1419 Aster Lane, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Miguel Jarvis, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 9, 2021. Expires March 9, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4842. Published April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021.