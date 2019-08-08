FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 560882
The following person(s) doing business as: Joe Sprouts, 6701 Koll Center Parkway - Suite 250, Pleasanton, CA 94566, is hereby registered by
the following owner(s):
Citrus Stone, LLC, 4892 Bernal Ave, Apt. O, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 1,2019. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Alexandre C. Munaretto, President, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on July 3, 2019.
Expires July 3, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4584. Published July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 2019