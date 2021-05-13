FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Judith Anne Cimino, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Judith Anne Cimino, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 26, 2021. Expires April 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4865. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.