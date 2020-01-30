FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Just Jody, 460 Ontario Dr, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Jody Kendrick & Chris Fragoso, 460 Ontario Dr, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Married Couple. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Jody Kendrick & Chris Fragoso, Owners. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 9, 2020. Expires January 9, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4681. Published January 16, 23, 30, February 6, 2020.