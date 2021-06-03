FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: L & R Trucking, 26 Rollingstone Cmn, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): L & R Trucking, 26 Rollingstone Cmn, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 1/19/2016. Signature of Registrant/s/: Luis Nieves Fuentes, Manager. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on May 19, 2021. Expires May 19, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4879. Published May 27, June 3, 10, 17, 2021.