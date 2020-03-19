FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Lavender Valley Ranch, 4462 Mines Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Michael Dean Harris, 4462 Mines Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: August 28, 2019. Signature of Registrant/s/: Michael Dean Harris, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on March 2, 2020. Expires March 2, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4726. Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2020.