FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Lick Your Eyeballs, 1712 Milvia St., Berkeley, CA 94709, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Audra Barrios, 1712 Milvia St., Berkeley, CA 94709. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 1, 2015. Signature of Registrant/s/: Audra Barrios, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 26, 2021. Expires January 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4822. Published February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2021.