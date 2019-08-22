FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: 1. Liv Fitness, 2. Lead Athletics, 3. Sniper Basketball, 4. Boreman Sportsplex Basketball Training Center, 2506 Bassetts Way, Dublin, CA 94568, is hereby registered by the following owner(s):
Jordan Boreman, 2506 Bassetts Way, Dublin, CA 94568. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrants:
/s/: Jordan Boreman, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 15, 2019. Expires August 15, 2024.
The Independent Legal No. 4616 Published Aug 22, 29, September 5, 9, 2019.