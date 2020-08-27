FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: M.C. Anderson Design, 243 Murdell Lane, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Matthew C. Anderson and Susan C. Anderson, 243 Murdell Lane, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Married Couple. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 31, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Matthew C. Anderson, Co-Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 17, 2020. Expires August 17 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4759. Published August, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2020.