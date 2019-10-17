FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Madison Vineyards, 3150 Reed Ave, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Madison Vineyards, 3150 Reed Ave, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Tony Delumen, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on September 30, 2019. Expires September 30, 2024. The Independent, Legal No. 4650. Published October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 2019.