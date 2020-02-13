FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Maid to Clean Housecleaning, 995 Acacia Way, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Liz Guevara, , 995 Acacia Way, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: January 22, 2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Liz Guevara, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 22 2020. Expires January 22, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4697. Published February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2020.