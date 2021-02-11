FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Manam Naturals, 1282 Gusty Loop, Livermore, CA 94550 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Sathya Poosappan, 1282 Gusty Loop, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Sathya Poosappan, Individual Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 29, 2021. Expires January 29, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4816. Published February 11, 18, 25, March 4, 2021.