FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Math Atom, 3168 Paseo Granada, Pleasanton, CA 94566, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Stephen Ng, 3168 Paseo Granada, Pleasanton, CA 94566. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 11/01/2020. Signature of Registrant/s/: Stephen Ng, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on November 18, 2020. Expires November 18, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4802. Published December 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020.