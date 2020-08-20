FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: McGrail Vineyards and Winery, 5600 Greenville Road, Livermore, CA 94550, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): McGrail Vineyards and Winery, LLC, 5600 Greenville Road, Livermore, CA 94550. This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: July 2015. Signature of Registrant/s/: Ginger McGrail, Managing Member. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on August 3, 2020. Expires August 3, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4754. Published August 20, 27, September 3, 10, 2020