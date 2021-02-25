FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: McRae Editorial, 402 Elmwood Lane, Hayward, CA 94541, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Michelle Ann McRae, 402 Elmwood Lane, Hayward, CA 94541. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Michelle Ann McRae, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on February 9, 2021. Expires February 9, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4823. Published February 25, March 4, 11, 18, 2021.