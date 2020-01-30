FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
The following person(s) doing business as: Mehran Restaurant, 5774 Mowry School Road, Newark, CA 94560 is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Mehran Catering Inc., 5774 Mowry School Road, Newark, CA 94560. This business is conducted by a Corporation. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: 2001. Signature of Registrant/s/: Sryen Fiaz, President. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on January 6, 2020. Expires January 6, 2025. The Independent, Legal No. 4694. Published January 30, February 6, 13, 20, 2020